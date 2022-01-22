In narrow vote, Greene County Public Schools opts to repeal mask mandate

GREENE Co., Va. (WVIR) - Students in Greene County will no longer have to wear a mask when they go to school after a 3-2 vote by the school board repealed the mask mandate.

Not only was the board divided on this issue, the public was as well -- not just ideologically, but physically too.

The right half of the auditorium at William Monroe High School cheered and applauded when the decision was made Friday evening. Effective Monday, neither students nor staff at Greene County Public Schools will need to wear masks. Busses will still require masks, as per federal guidelines.

“If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask,” said Board Member Brooks Taylor, who voted ‘yes.’ “If you want to wear three masks, wear three masks. If you want to get vaccine, get vaccine. It’s your choice.”

The two board members who voted against the measure cited the Omicron surge and the quick implementation.

“That does not give us time to come up with a good plan,” said Board Member Jason Collier.

Sharon Mack, who also voted ‘no,’ said: “I think we need more time to get over the surge. I think we need more time to get good plans in place to protect our staff to protect those who need extra protection.”

But proponents of repealing the mandate said this is about choice, and delaying it is cause for potential problems down the road.

“Those of us who want to see masks off of children are hesitant to hear ‘as soon as the next spike goes down,’” said Todd Sansom, the board’s chair.

The vote came after dozens of members of the school’s community spoke, split on the issue, much like the board.

“My child is not subject to any mask mandate that this school or board implements,” said Mallory Lamb, a Greene County parent. “It’s time to give the parenting back to the parents. The government and the schools do not govern my child.”

“And though teachers and administrators do everything they can to cover staff absences, it’s hard on the kids and it’s hard on the teachers,” said Georgean Welichko, a substitute teacher.

