Hot-Shooting NC State downs UVA 77-63 in Raleigh
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Despite hitting a season-high 10 three-pointers, the Virginia men’s basketball team fell 77-63 against NC State on Saturday in Raleigh.
The Wolfpack shot 60-percent from the field (30-of-50), and made 12 three-pointers, including nine in the first half.
NC State finished the opening 20 minutes on a 25-6 run, and they led 43-32 at halftime.
UVA trailed by as many as 21 points in the second half.
Armaan Franklin scored 14 points to lead the ‘Hoos, while Reece Beekman added a dozen.
Virginia (11-8, 5-4 ACC) is scheduled to be back in action at home against Louisville on Monday.
Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.