Hot-Shooting NC State downs UVA 77-63 in Raleigh

UVa head coach Tony Bennett
UVa head coach Tony Bennett(WVIR)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Despite hitting a season-high 10 three-pointers, the Virginia men’s basketball team fell 77-63 against NC State on Saturday in Raleigh.

The Wolfpack shot 60-percent from the field (30-of-50), and made 12 three-pointers, including nine in the first half.

NC State finished the opening 20 minutes on a 25-6 run, and they led 43-32 at halftime.

UVA trailed by as many as 21 points in the second half.

Armaan Franklin scored 14 points to lead the ‘Hoos, while Reece Beekman added a dozen.

Virginia (11-8, 5-4 ACC) is scheduled to be back in action at home against Louisville on Monday.

