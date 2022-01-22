FRIGID Night. Cold Through Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Arctic air is keeping us In the Deep Freeze and will make for a Frigid overnight, with lows by Saturday morning in the 0s and 10s. A storm off the southeast coast, bringing snow and some ice across the Eastern Carolinas and Southeast Virginia will move farther away later Saturday morning.

High pressure will influence our weather through the weekend. A frigid start Saturday morning, Sunshine is back Saturday, but still cold with highs in the low to mid 30s. Not as cold Sunday with highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds shfting to the southwest. Early next week, temperatures in the seasonable low to mid 40s. A cold front approaching Tuesday, will trigger us our next chance of some rain and possibly some snow showers. Turning much colder again, for the rest of the week.

Tonight: Clouds early, then gradual clearing, Frigid temps. Lows: 0s to low 10s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs low to mid 30s. Lows mid to upper 10s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, not as cold. Highs upper 30s to near 40. Lows upper 10s to near 20.

Monday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, rain and possibly some snow showers. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows low to mid 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs mid to upper 30s. Lows mid to upper 10s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cold. Highs low 30s. Lows 10s.

Friday: Partly sunny, cold. Highs mid to upper 30s.

