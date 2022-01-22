Friday’s High School Basketball Scores & Highlights
BOYS BASKETBALL
Buffalo Gap 43, Riverheads 35
Clarke County 51, Luray 34
Eastern View 94, Culpeper 68
Fluvanna 68, Goochland 49
Liberty Heights, N.C. 62, Miller School 47
Orange County 55, Louisa 41
Staunton 56, Waynesboro 37
Spotswood 56, Turner Ashby 47
St. Christopher’s 51, Woodberry Forest 46
Western Albemarle 49, Charlottesville 37
Wilson Memorial 64, Stuarts Draft 42
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Louisa 55, Orange County 30
Spotswood 41, Turner Ashby 38
Wilson Memorial 56, Stuarts Draft 22
