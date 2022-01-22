Advertise With Us
Friday’s High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

Fluvanna's Bobby Gardner skies for the dunk against Goochland.
Fluvanna's Bobby Gardner skies for the dunk against Goochland.(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOYS BASKETBALL

Buffalo Gap 43, Riverheads 35

Clarke County 51, Luray 34

Eastern View 94, Culpeper 68

Fluvanna 68, Goochland 49

Liberty Heights, N.C. 62, Miller School 47

Orange County 55, Louisa 41

Staunton 56, Waynesboro 37

Spotswood 56, Turner Ashby 47

St. Christopher’s 51, Woodberry Forest 46

Western Albemarle 49, Charlottesville 37

Wilson Memorial 64, Stuarts Draft 42

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Louisa 55, Orange County 30

Spotswood 41, Turner Ashby 38

Wilson Memorial 56, Stuarts Draft 22

