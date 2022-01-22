Cold Sunshine Saturday, Tracking Near by System Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a frigid start to Saturday morning with temperatures in the single numbers and teens, expect highs to get a little above freezing this afternoon.

Watch for refreezing overnight with icy spots. Not quite as frigid Sunday morning.

Clouds will enter the sky Sunday as a weak clipper-type weather system approaches from the northwest. This weather feature will cause some light snow over the Ohio Valley and Appalachians. A few flurries may make it over into the northern Shenandoah Valley and northern Blue Ridge Mountains Sunday evening. Little to no accumulation expected.

The next Cold Front arrives on Tuesday with clouds and perhaps a passing rain and or snow shower Tuesday night into early Wednesday. A brief spike in temperature on Tuesday afternoon.

Colder again mid and late week.

Saturday: Cold sunshine with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Saturday night: Cold and dry. Lows in the teens to lower 20s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s.

Sunday night: Some flurries possible north. Mostly to partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 40s. Lows lower 30s.

Tuesday: Mainly dry under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs near 50. Lows in the 20s. A passing rain and or snow shower possible, especially as a Cold Front passes by overnight.

Wednesday and Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and colder. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the teens to lower 20s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs lower 40s.

