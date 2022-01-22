Advertise With Us
Albemarle County Career Center expands career services

Albemarle County Career Center is an affiliate with Virginia Career Works
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -The Albemarle County Career Center is expanding its career services.

It will keep current resources, but now it is also offering more specific programs for young adults and middle aged people looking to get into the workforce.

This includes the Thomas Jefferson Adult Career Education programs through Piedmont Virginia Community College which helps with job training and job readiness.

“We just want residents of the community to know that there are people in organizations out here ready to assist them in finding that job that they need to put them in to be successful. We’re here to help,” career center coordinator, Juandiego Wade said.

