Virginia ABC stores adjusting hours

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a change for all those who like a spirited drink.

Virginia ABC stores will have new hours starting Monday, January 24.

The stores will be opening at noon, rather than in the morning

The ABC says COVID-19 is causing some staffing issues at the stores. This later start is supposed to help its limited workforce better serve customers.

“What we’ve been doing is making a lot of adjustments in hours on the fly here in the last several days,” ABC Chief Retail Operations Officer Mark Dunham said. “And we said, ‘OK, this isn’t good for our employees, it’s not good for our customer. So let’s put some guidelines around it, so we can be a little bit better and more commutative.’”

Staff members with ABC say they don’t expect for any sales to drop, since the majority of its customers are later in the day. They say they are prioritizing consistency with its hours with this decision.

