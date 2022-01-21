UVA women’s basketball falls 61-52 at No. 20 North Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s basketball team dropped to 0-5 in the ACC, as the Cavaliers fell 61-52 at #20 North Carolina on Thursday in Chapel Hill.

Taylor Valladay scored a game-high and career-high 18 points for UVA, and the junior also grabbed eight rebounds.

The Wahoos held a 47-to-44 advantage in rebounding.

Kaydan Lawson had 14 rebounds in 26 minutes off the bench, including eight offensive boards.

Virginia had 23 offensive rebounds as a team, as a result of hitting only 33-percent of their shots from the field (23-of-69).

The ‘Hoos were just 2-of-25 from three-point range (8-percent).

Despite the struggles from the floor, Virginia actually made more field goals than the Tar Heels (23-to-19).

However, UNC made up the difference from the free throw line, as the Tar Heels connected on 18-of-25 attempts, versus just 4-of-10 tries for UVA.

Virginia will be back in action on Sunday at #21 Duke.

The Blue Devils will be the fourth ranked-opponent the Cavaliers have faced in their last five games.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.