Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA women’s basketball falls 61-52 at No. 20 North Carolina

London Clarkson celebrates an And-1 for the UVA women's basketball team.
London Clarkson celebrates an And-1 for the UVA women's basketball team.(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s basketball team dropped to 0-5 in the ACC, as the Cavaliers fell 61-52 at #20 North Carolina on Thursday in Chapel Hill.

Taylor Valladay scored a game-high and career-high 18 points for UVA, and the junior also grabbed eight rebounds.

The Wahoos held a 47-to-44 advantage in rebounding.

Kaydan Lawson had 14 rebounds in 26 minutes off the bench, including eight offensive boards.

Virginia had 23 offensive rebounds as a team, as a result of hitting only 33-percent of their shots from the field (23-of-69).

The ‘Hoos were just 2-of-25 from three-point range (8-percent).

Despite the struggles from the floor, Virginia actually made more field goals than the Tar Heels (23-to-19).

However, UNC made up the difference from the free throw line, as the Tar Heels connected on 18-of-25 attempts, versus just 4-of-10 tries for UVA.

Virginia will be back in action on Sunday at #21 Duke.

The Blue Devils will be the fourth ranked-opponent the Cavaliers have faced in their last five games.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Diamond Owens. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
CPD: 2-year-old shot, mother charged with child neglect
(FILE)
When to be social after COVID-19 infection
Wild Wolf Brewing Company in Nelson County (FILE)
Nelson County brewery sold, closing Jan. 30
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor discusses when you can contract COVID-19 again after getting it
Grocery store shelves are bare
Charlottesville-area grocery stores struggle to stock shelves

Latest News

UVA sophomore Reece Beekman
Beekman scores 19; Virginia wins 66-61 at Pittsburgh
UVA junior guard Armaan Franklin transferred from Indiana.
Keep Knocking: UVA looking to capitalize on scoring chances
Cavman is following COVID-19 protocols by wearing a mask inside John Paul Jones Arena.
Cavalier women looking to ‘get back into rhythm’ after COVID pause
Kihei Clark had 2 points, 4 assists, and 5 rebounds, and only played 21:55 after getting in...
Second half scoring-drought dooms Cavaliers; UVA falls 63-55 against Wake Forest