UVA Medical Center COVID-19 patient count Jan. 21

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Medical Center says it has 615 patients as of Friday, January 21, a little more than 100 of whom are being treated for COVID-19.

“We are at our highest point of surge throughout the pandemic and the numbers bounce around, but this is the most COVID patients we’ve had in house,” Doctor Wendy Horton with UVA Health said.

Thirty-six of those COVID-19 patients are currently in intensive care.

“We are still seeing patient deaths, we’re seeing them almost on a daily basis,” Doctor Costi Sifri with UVA Health said. “Certainly, that happens on a regular basis through the week here at UVA, and most other hospitals in the state.”

Both doctors say they are keeping an eye out for the chance of the omicron variant peaking, and then leveling off.

“The Biocomplexity Institute here at UVA is predicting that we’re not quite at the surge yet, but we may be at the surge towards the end of the month,” Sifri said.

They urge people to take COVID-19 seriously, even though the omicron variant is generally not as deadly as some strains.

“Omicron infection may be not as virulent as other versions,” Sifri said. “It still is overwhelming for hospitals to deal with.”

UVA Health says there are fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients in pediatrics.

