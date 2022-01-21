Advertise With Us
UVA alum creates wellness app

The Rotunda at University of Virginia (FILE)
The Rotunda at University of Virginia (FILE)(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A member of the University of Virginia National Champion Women’s Lacrosse now has an app with Charlottesville ties.

Caitlin Iseler and her team have created Happyly, a wellness app. It connects families with free activities in the area they’re in.

“Spend your time that matters with those who matter the most, and that’s our goal. We hope that it gives you joy so that when people go back to work on Monday they feel inspired and relaxed versus exhausted from trying to plan their weekend,” Iseler said.

The app is free to download, but does require a subscription for the service.

