Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Understanding link between alcohol and cancer

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A recent study by the University of Virginia Cancer Center suggests that less than half of Americans understand that drinking alcohol increases your risk for cancer.

“We know exercise, we know diet, we know to not use tobacco or to try to quit if you ar. So those are the ones we hear about a lot, but I hadn’t heard about alcohol,” Kara Wiseman, assistant professor at the UVA School of Medicine’s Department of Public Health said. “You’re told about the risk of traffic accidents or getting hurt. People are pretty aware of what can happen if you consume so that your cognitive function is reduced, or people know that alcoholism has negative health impacts, but I just don’t think it’s something that’s talked about as often.”

Alcohol can increase the risk of seven cancers, including breast, mouth, and colon.

The more you drink, the higher risk.

“Especially for the breast cancer link, where even just one drink a day can increase your risk of breast cancer,” Wiseman said.

The same study also suggests most people would be in favor of adding a cancer warning label to alcohol products.

“We already have some warning labels on alcohol products, right? So, there’s a warning about pregnancy, or there’s a warning about using heavy machinery and driving. So what would be the right kind of message is still research to be determined,” Wiseman said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Diamond Owens. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
CPD: 2-year-old shot, mother charged with child neglect
(FILE)
When to be social after COVID-19 infection
Wild Wolf Brewing Company in Nelson County (FILE)
Nelson County brewery sold, closing Jan. 30
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor discusses when you can contract COVID-19 again after getting it
The Juice Laundry in Charlottesville has taken acai off the menu
Juice Laundry in Charlottesville taking acai off the menu

Latest News

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (FILE)
Virginia governor seeks dismissal of suit over school masks
Waynesboro's new Police Chief David Shaw.
Waynesboro’s new police chief describes first month as hectic, but enjoys job
The Augusta County School Board during its annual retreat at the Government Center in Verona.
Augusta Co. schools to make masks optional on Valentine's Day, with contingencies
R’Quis Jones. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department
CPD: 2nd person wanted in connection of child shot