TJPDC asking for public response on transportation needs

Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission logo (FILE)
Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission logo (FILE)(TJPDC)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission has big plans for its new grant money.

TJPDC is looking for public feedback on transportation needs in Charlottesville, Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Nelson, and Louisa counties.

So far, it has a Regional Transit Vision map where people can suggest pick up and drop off locations should be.

TJPDC is aiming to have a finalized plan by the spring.

“Public transportation is a community value that not only assists people who can not drive, it aids in economic development, reduces traffic and parking needs, it makes communities more walkable, and significantly reduces carbon emissions,” Senior Regional Planner Lucinda Shannon said.

The survey closes January 31.

