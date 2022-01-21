TikTok drives donation to The Haven

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After almost 19 years behind bars, Jesse Crosson is now a free man following a pardon in August.

Crosson says he is using his experience from re-entry into society to help guide others through the process.

“One of the things I found was there’s no kind of central transitional services in central Virginia, really anywhere in Virginia, for people getting out of prison getting out of jail,” he said.

Crosson is sharing his story on TikTok, and now has over 500,000 followers.

“I put the story out there and immediately got this massive response, and people want to hear about prison in the transition,” Crosson said.

That social media following has led to a pickup truck full of essential items all going to The Haven.

“We have a couple hundred pairs of socks, some period supplies, hats, gloves, thermal wear, just some basic things,” Crosson said.

“Can you imagine sleeping out here tonight? So it’s very valuable,” Peer Support Specialist Herb Dickerson with The Haven said.

Dickerson knows this donation will be put to good use.

“The most important thing is jackets, coats, socks, anything that will keep you warm because a lot of these folks stay in the streets even though they have overnight shelters. There’s so many homeless that there’s not enough space for them to stay in the shelter,” he said.

Through donations, like this one, Crosson is using his second chance to help others getting theirs.

“The more that we can help facilitate that transaction or that transition, the more likely people are to succeed and the more likely we are to not create future victims and not have a rehabilitation, not have to pay for the cost of rearresting, retrying, and reincarcerating people,” Crosson said.

