CPD: 2nd person wanted in connection of child shot

R’Quis Jones. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department
R'Quis Jones. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is now looking for a man wanted in connection with a shooting that sent a 2-year-old to the hospital.

CPD announced late Thursday, January 20, that R’Quis Jones is currently charged with two counts of felony child neglect, allowing access to firearms by children, and failure to appear after charged with misdemeanor.

Authorities had previous stated Jones was a person of interest.

CPD says it is also still looking for Diamond Jones. She is also charged with two counts of felony child neglect, allowing access to firearms by children.

Officers were called out to the 900 block of 1st Street S. shortly before 11 a.m. January 14 for a report of a 2-year-old boy with a head injury. Officers were later told the injury was from a gunshot.

The Charlottesville Police Department says the child continues to be treated at the University of Virginia Medical Center, and that family members of both suspects have been interviewed with few positive leads.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crimestoppers at 434-977-4000.

