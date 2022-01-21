Could remote learning days instead of snow days be in Albemarle County’s future?

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - After back-to-back snowstorms in Central Virginia, we finally have some answers about what it means to have a snow day in a “Zoom” world. However, there are still some things that could change moving forward.

Depending on which school district you live in, your kids may have enjoyed some old-fashioned snow days recently, or they may have been spending them in a virtual classroom.

As roads were getting plowed and snow was being cleared, students in Greene County and Nelson County still had school -- through virtual learning.

The Virginia Department of Education is allowing up to 10 days of virtual school due to an emergency, weather, or to avoid make-up days.

Nelson County Public Schools said on Facebook that as long as there are no widespread power outages, virtual learning is an option and the assignments would be “review work or spiraled instruction.”

But in Albemarle County this week, there was no school at all.

“The primary consideration always is safety and principally the condition of roads,” ACPS Spokesperson Phil Giaramita said.

Giaramita says that may not be the deal moving forward, though. He says right now, state law allows some schools in a district to teach virtually if there are staff shortages due to COVID-19.

“We’re going to take a look at, in addition to having that apply during a pandemic, could that also apply or could we make it work in adverse weather conditions?” he said.

That could be important for a county spanning more than 700 square miles, with busses that drive more than 14,000 miles a day -- often through rural areas.

Giaramita said it won’t happen this year, as ACPS takes time to make sure virtual learning can still happen for everyone due to internet concerns.

“It’s also an equity issue too if you’re going to be providing virtual instruction... [if] a large number of students can’t access that virtual instruction,” he said.

As for why ACPS isn’t doing virtual learning for all students during a snow day now, Giaramita says it’s because school days are a bit longer in the district. Therefore, they have more days scheduled than the state requires.

