CASPCA teams up with Durham APS

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A new collaboration between the Durham Animal Protection Society and the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA hopes to raise that city’s save rate.

Two vans recently brought a total of 50 dogs and cats out of North Carolina and into Albemarle County with the goal of finding these pets a new home.

“Best Friends Organization has started a shelter collaboration initiative. So it’s where they partner peer-mentor groups with those looking to also save more animals,” Angie Gunter with CASPCA said.

Durham APS and CASPCA will have a year-long partnership.

“They paired us specifically, because they knew we at one point or another face similar challenges,” Gunter said.

One of the challenges Durham APS is facing is a lack of a veterinarian. Many of the animals have health issues, but ones that are treatable.

“They’re hiring a veterinarian. So that makes it more challenging when you’ve got, you know, consistently animals coming in and that you can’t get them seen fast enough,” Gunter said.

The collaboration is not a one-way street: “I was learning things from their behavior manager and other things they were doing there. So I feel like we’re going to learn things, as well, and I’m excited about that. I think this is just a great collaboration,” Gunter said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.