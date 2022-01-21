Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

CASPCA teams up with Durham APS

Photo courtesy of CASPCA
Photo courtesy of CASPCA(Courtesy of CASPCA)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A new collaboration between the Durham Animal Protection Society and the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA hopes to raise that city’s save rate.

Two vans recently brought a total of 50 dogs and cats out of North Carolina and into Albemarle County with the goal of finding these pets a new home.

“Best Friends Organization has started a shelter collaboration initiative. So it’s where they partner peer-mentor groups with those looking to also save more animals,” Angie Gunter with CASPCA said.

Durham APS and CASPCA will have a year-long partnership.

“They paired us specifically, because they knew we at one point or another face similar challenges,” Gunter said.

One of the challenges Durham APS is facing is a lack of a veterinarian. Many of the animals have health issues, but ones that are treatable.

“They’re hiring a veterinarian. So that makes it more challenging when you’ve got, you know, consistently animals coming in and that you can’t get them seen fast enough,” Gunter said.

The collaboration is not a one-way street: “I was learning things from their behavior manager and other things they were doing there. So I feel like we’re going to learn things, as well, and I’m excited about that. I think this is just a great collaboration,” Gunter said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Diamond Owens. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
CPD: 2-year-old shot, mother charged with child neglect
(FILE)
When to be social after COVID-19 infection
Wild Wolf Brewing Company in Nelson County (FILE)
Nelson County brewery sold, closing Jan. 30
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor discusses when you can contract COVID-19 again after getting it
The Juice Laundry in Charlottesville has taken acai off the menu
Juice Laundry in Charlottesville taking acai off the menu

Latest News

The Rotunda at University of Virginia (FILE)
UVA alum creates wellness app
Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission logo (FILE)
TJPDC asking for public response on transportation needs
UVA Medical Center
UVA Medical Center COVID-19 patient count Jan. 21
(FILE)
Understanding link between alcohol and cancer