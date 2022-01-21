Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Bundle up !

More seasonal next week
By David Rogers
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Cold Arctic air is blanketing the region. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies today. Wind chills are expected to be in the teens and single digits. Sunshine will return Saturday, with slightly warmer conditions Sunday. Meanwhile, areas of low pressure will have a significant impact on areas to our southeast. From Richmond to Virginia Beach accumulating snow i expected late tonight into early Saturday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy & frigid, High: low 30s

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, mostly cloudy & cold, Low: single digits & teens

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: upper teens

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 40...Low: low 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, rain & snow showers, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 30s...Low: mid teens

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: low 20s

