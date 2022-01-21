Advertise With Us
Blue Ridge Health District reports 800 new COVID-19 cases in one day

By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District is reporting the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases its tracked since the start of the pandemic.

“I haven’t verified this, but I think the 800 is likely one of the highest, if not the highest number we’ve seen in a single day,” BRHD Director Ryan McKay said.

There are 800 new positive COVID-19 cases reported on BRHD’s website Friday, January 21. McKay says the high case count is not reflective of a backlog, but there are testing delays. That means that case count may include results from within the prior 48 to 96 hours.

BRHD is seeing more people who have been vaccinated and boosted getting COVID-19, much of that depending on how long ago they got those shots.

McKay says, however, the spike in reported positive cases may prove the health district may be turning the corner on a surge in the omicron variant.

“There are a number of places in the northeast who are sort of seeing the downward trend. For us here locally, we’re still moving up. It’s a little hard to project if we’re seeing a peak right now, or if that peak is sort of right around the corner,” McKay said.

