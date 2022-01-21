Advertise With Us
Back On Track
The Arctic Express is here !

More seasonal next week
By David Rogers
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cold Arctic air will keep temperatures below freezing throughout the day. Teens and single digit low temperatures can be expected tonight. Make sure you keep your pets indoors as much as possible. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure, to our southeast is moving north. Clouds will increase for our area, however, accumulating snow will be possible late tonight for the metro Richmond area and Virginia Beach. Skies will clear Saturday, and temperatures will gradually warm a bit Sunday. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mostly cloudy & cold, High: low 30s

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, mostly cloudy & frigid, High: single digits & low teens

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: upper teens

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 40...Low: low 20s

Monday: Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, rain & snow showers, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 30s...Low: mid teens

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: low 20s

