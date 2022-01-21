Advertise With Us
Back On Track
ACPS to have inhalers and Epipens readily available for emergency use

By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County school health experts are working to make sure students and staff have access to life-saving medication.

Go into almost any school in the county, and you’re likely to see a purple box mounted on a wall. Inside, an EpiPen that anyone can use in case of emergency.

“We always wondered what we would do if we didn’t have epinephrine,” ACPS COVID Coordinator Eileen Gomez said.

Also on standby are inhalers for any student who may be suffering from an asthma attack, even if they don’t have a prescription.

Gomez worked with 58th District Delegate Rob Bell to push legislation to provide inhalers.

“A couple of years ago, we had a substitute nurse who was at one of our schools when a student who was already diagnosed with asthma suffered an asthma attack but did not have an inhaler in school,” Gomez said. “The following year, legislation went before the House of Delegates to require the stocking of it rather than just allowing it. So that passed, so now we will have both epinephrine and inhalers.”

School nurses are required to train staff on how to spot the signs of a health emergency and use these kinds of tools.

Inhalers will be distributed to each school within the next few weeks.

