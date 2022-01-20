Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Virginia ABC stores to open at noon as COVID causes staffing issues

(Source: Virginia ABC)
(Source: Virginia ABC)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia ABC stores will adjust hours starting on Monday due to staffing problems caused by COVID.

The 395 stores across the state will now open at noon starting on Jan. 24.

The change in hours comes as ABC employees continue to be impacted by COVID-19, making staffing stores difficult.

“Like other retailers affected by pandemic-related staffing shortages, we are modifying our store hours to reduce the need to close stores because of employee quarantines,” said CEO Travis Hill. “Opening at noon meets the needs of the majority of our customers, most of whom prefer to shop in the afternoon.”

Store closing hours will remain the same.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Diamond Owens. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
CPD: 2-year-old shot, mother charged with child neglect
(FILE)
When to be social after COVID-19 infection
Wild Wolf Brewing Company in Nelson County (FILE)
Nelson County brewery sold, closing Jan. 30
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor discusses when you can contract COVID-19 again after getting it
The Juice Laundry in Charlottesville has taken acai off the menu
Juice Laundry in Charlottesville taking acai off the menu

Latest News

COVID-19
VDH: 1,434,686 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,853 deaths
School Board member Nick Collins reading a motion to make masks optional for schools starting...
Augusta Co. schools to make masks optional on Valentine’s Day, with contingencies
Governor Youngkin at a Roanoke COVID testing site
Governor announces COVID action plan
At 24 weeks pregnant, the mother was hospitalized days after testing positive for COVID-19.
Family mourns loss of Texas mother of 6 to COVID-19
(FILE)
UVA Biocomplexity Institute suggests omicron peak could be near