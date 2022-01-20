VDH: 1,434,686 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,853 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 1,434,686 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Thursday, January 20, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 14,803.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 15,853, 18 more than yesterday.

The total number of test given is 17,113,612, 61,263 more than yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 28.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing is 31.6%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 46,775, 148 more than yesterday.

NOTE: VDH only updates cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

VDH reports as Jan. 19: 6,711,259 people in Virginia have had at least one vaccine dose, which is 78.6% of the population. Also, 5,842,725 people have been fully vaccinated, which is 68.5% of Virginia’s population. Meanwhile, 2,345,192 have received a booster/third dose.

The department tracks the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in people who are partially or fully vaccinated in a dashboard it updates weekly on Friday:

As of Jan. 8: For unvaccinated Virginians, the rate of infections per 100,000 is 8,441, 219.5 hospitalizations, and 68.83 deaths.

As of Jan. 8, there have been 110,185 breakthrough cases for fully-vaccinated Virginians, with 3,059 hospitalizations and 999 deaths.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 12,298, Charlottesville = 8,023, Fluvanna County = 3,959, Greene County = 3,296, Louisa County = 5,290, Nelson County = 2,239.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: NA

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: NA

Click here for the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 in Virginia Dashboard

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.