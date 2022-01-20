Sen. Warner and Del. Hudson speak out on slow mail in Charlottesville area

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Mail carriers are in short supply, and people in and around Albemarle County say delivery is once again inconsistent.

U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D) says he will be making another trip to Charlottesville to push for more changes to help USPS speed up the pace.

“I’m very disappointed that we’ve seen this slippage in mail service,” the senator said.

Some people living in Albemarle Co. say they’re only seeing the mail truck about four times every 12 days.

“Retaining postal workers has been a problem across the country, but even more in a place like Charlottesville where you’ve got so many other job opportunities,” Sen. Warner said.

Warner made an appearance at a Charlottesville post office in August 2021, then again a couple months later to urge USPS to bring on more than 20 season workers to help through the holidays.

“Delivery got better, although there I know even then there were some problems like, for example, in Crozet and a couple of other communities,” Warner said.

57th District Delegate Sally Hudson (D) says it was a great temporary solution.

“I think that the seasonal work made a lot of sense in the seasonal rush when we know there’s a lot of extra packages around elections or holidays. If we have a persistent shortage of the workforce and some concerns, I think about long-term management challenges, then I don’t think that a short term fix is going to solve that problem,” Hudson said.

Senator Warner says the post office can expect another visit from him within the next 30 to 45 days, and that he will continue to make trips to the Charlottesville and Albemarle County post offices until the issue resolves.

“We need to hire more folks, but if they need to actually bring in people on a permanent basis, additional carriers and sorters, that has to happen,” he said.

Del. Hudson says this work is a shared responsibility: “It’s time to take the next steps, and I think that that includes thinking about the senior leadership in the federal government,” the delegate said.

