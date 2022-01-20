Rescue crews pull woman from Rivanna River
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A woman is being treated after being pulled from the icy waters of the Rivanna River Thursday, January 20.
Rescue teams responded to Riverview Park in the Woolen Mills area around 3 p.m. after receiving reports of someone floating face down in the river.
The woman is said to be alive.
Editor’s Note: This is a developing story.
