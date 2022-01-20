CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We are tracking a strong cold front that will bring rain and snow showers across the region today. As cold Arctic air filters in, temperatures will fall throughout the day. An inch or less of accumulation is expected. Watch for the potential icy spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. Dry and frigid conditions can be expected during the day Friday. The next system we are tracking, is trending further east. we may still see light snow showers late Friday into Saturday. Higher accumulations will be across the metro Richmond area and Hampton Roads. Stay tuned for updates. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Rain & snow snow showers, High: upper 30s

Tonight: " Cuddle Alert “, partly cloudy & frigid, Low: upper teens

Friday: Partly sunny & frigid, late light snow, High: upper 20s...Low: low teens

Saturday: Clearing & cold, High: mid 30s...Low: mid teens

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, snow showers, High: mid 40s...Low: low 20s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 30s...Low: low 20s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.