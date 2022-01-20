PVCC: students to return to in-person learning Jan. 24

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College students will be returning to in-person learning next week.

PVCC announced Thursday, January 20, that all classes originally scheduled to be held in person will resume according to schedule Monday, Jan. 24. PVCC President Frank Friedman had announced earlier in the month that the spring semester would begin with two weeks of online learning in an effort to help keep everyone safe during a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Current policy at the community college requires everyone to wear a face cover when indoors in any PVCC owned or leased facility remains in effect.

“We look forward to welcoming our students back to campus,” Friedman said in Thursday’s announcement. “Without a mask requirement, we could not return to in-person learning due to the highly contagious nature of the omicron variant. PVCC faculty and staff have been asked to enforce the mask policy with no exceptions.”

Freidman also encourages getting vaccinations and boosters.

PVCC says it will continue to monitor the rate of COVID-19 infections among students, faculty, and staff.

To review full communications to the PVCC community and all related coronavirus updates, visit www.pvcc.edu/coronavirus-covid-19.

