Meals on Wheels preps blizzard bags and needs wish list donations

Meals prepared to give to Meals on Wheels clients (FILE)
Meals prepared to give to Meals on Wheels clients (FILE)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Meals on Wheels is asking for a little help as winter weather continues through Virginia.

Staffers are stockpiling food to fill blizzard bags. They’re filled with non-perishable items for their clients to use during inclement weather.

“For the most part, we do serve folks who are 65 and older, but then there are also people who are unable to cook for other reasons,” Executive Director Robin Goldstein said. “So we’re able to provide both a meal and a friendly check in to make sure they’re OK.”

The organization also has a wish list of things that can be helpful any time.

