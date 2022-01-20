Light snow today, and late Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front continues to move east. Behind it, cold Arctic air is building in. Rain showers will transition to snow showers through mid afternoon. Under an inch of accumulation can be expected, with slightly higher amounts closer to the I-95 corridor. Temperatures will continue to plummet, with highs Friday in the low to upper 20s, and wind chills in the single digits and teens. Sunshine returns Saturday, as another system tracks further east. Richmond and the Hampton Roads region will see the highest snow accumulations. Temperatures will gradually warm into the 40s by Sunday. Stay tuned for updates. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Rain & snow showers, High: upper 30s

Tonight: " Cuddle Alert “, partly cloudy& frigid, Low: upper teens

Friday: Partly sunny, light late snow showers, High: upper 20s...Low: low teens

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: mid teens

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, snow showers, High: mid 40s...Low: low 20s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 30s...Low: low 20s

