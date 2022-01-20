Light snow today, and late Friday
Cold Arctic blast !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front continues to move east. Behind it, cold Arctic air is building in. Rain showers will transition to snow showers through mid afternoon. Under an inch of accumulation can be expected, with slightly higher amounts closer to the I-95 corridor. Temperatures will continue to plummet, with highs Friday in the low to upper 20s, and wind chills in the single digits and teens. Sunshine returns Saturday, as another system tracks further east. Richmond and the Hampton Roads region will see the highest snow accumulations. Temperatures will gradually warm into the 40s by Sunday. Stay tuned for updates. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Rain & snow showers, High: upper 30s
Tonight: " Cuddle Alert “, partly cloudy& frigid, Low: upper teens
Friday: Partly sunny, light late snow showers, High: upper 20s...Low: low teens
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 30s...Low: mid teens
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, snow showers, High: mid 40s...Low: low 20s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 30s...Low: low 20s
