Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Finance reports: Youngkin raised big bucks post election

Gov. Youngkin addressed the joint assembly for the first time since assuming office.
Gov. Youngkin addressed the joint assembly for the first time since assuming office.(NBC12)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Corporate interests with business before the state government cut hefty checks to Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s campaign committee after his victory in November through the end of December. That’s according to finance reports filed this week and compiled by the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project.

Nothing in Virginia law would prevent the campaign donations from being used to repay part of the $20 million in loans Youngkin made to his own campaign.

He could also use the money to help other GOP candidates in future elections.

A campaign strategist says Youngkin is focused on governing and no decision has been made.

The campaign money is separate from more than $4 million raised for his inauguration.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Diamond Owens. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
CPD: 2-year-old shot, mother charged with child neglect
(FILE)
When to be social after COVID-19 infection
Wild Wolf Brewing Company in Nelson County (FILE)
Nelson County brewery sold, closing Jan. 30
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor discusses when you can contract COVID-19 again after getting it
Grocery store shelves are bare
Charlottesville-area grocery stores struggle to stock shelves

Latest News

Meals prepared to give to Meals on Wheels clients (FILE)
Meals on Wheels preps blizzard bags and needs wish list donations
(FILE)
Sen. Warner and Del. Hudson speak out on slow mail in Charlottesville area
(FILE)
Rescue crews pull woman from Rivanna River
More than 50 eviction cases were heard on Thursday in Albemarle County.
Albemarle County sees more than 50 eviction cases in one day