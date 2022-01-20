Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

CARS making this Valentine’s Day a little sweeter

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad is making breakfast in bed a little sweeter this Valentine’s Day.

CARS is holding a fundraiser with Marie Bette in Charlottesville. You can buy a $20 pastry basket for any of your loved ones to be delivered on Saturday, February 12.

The fundraiser will help the rescue team support the community.

“Part of the purchase price comes directly to CARS and will help us do really important things for the community,” CARS Executive Director Sherri Frantz said. “Our capital budget is about $600,000. So one of the big things that we’re going to buy this year is an ambulance, which if you don’t know, that’s about $285,000. So this is one way that we will help purchase an ambulance for the community this year.”

A link to order the basket can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Diamond Owens. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
CPD: 2-year-old shot, mother charged with child neglect
(FILE)
When to be social after COVID-19 infection
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor discusses when you can contract COVID-19 again after getting it
Grocery store shelves are bare
Charlottesville-area grocery stores struggle to stock shelves
Albemarle County Public Schools (FILE)
ACPS to continue with health protection measures, including masking

Latest News

COVID-19
VDH: 1,434,686 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,853 deaths
RPS reported nearly 28% of students are chronically absent at this point in the school year
Richmond Public Schools see rise in ‘chronically absent’ students
Charlottesville names government veteran Michael C. Rogers interim City Manager
Charlottesville names government veteran Michael C. Rogers interim City Manager
Could remote learning days instead of snow days be in Albemarle County’s future?
Could remote learning days instead of snow days be in Albemarle County’s future?