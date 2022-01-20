CARS making this Valentine’s Day a little sweeter

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad is making breakfast in bed a little sweeter this Valentine’s Day.

CARS is holding a fundraiser with Marie Bette in Charlottesville. You can buy a $20 pastry basket for any of your loved ones to be delivered on Saturday, February 12.

The fundraiser will help the rescue team support the community.

“Part of the purchase price comes directly to CARS and will help us do really important things for the community,” CARS Executive Director Sherri Frantz said. “Our capital budget is about $600,000. So one of the big things that we’re going to buy this year is an ambulance, which if you don’t know, that’s about $285,000. So this is one way that we will help purchase an ambulance for the community this year.”

A link to order the basket can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.