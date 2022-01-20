Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Beekman scores 19; Virginia wins 66-61 at Pittsburgh

UVA sophomore Reece Beekman
UVA sophomore Reece Beekman(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Reece Beekman scored 19 points and dished out a career-high eight assists, and the Virginia men’s basketball team won 66-61 at Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.

Beekman tied his personal-best with three 3-pointers in the game, and they all came in the 1st half, as the sophomore went 3-for-3 from behind the line.

The Cavaliers shot 50-percent from the field as a team (27-of-54), including an 8-of-11 performance by Beekman.

Jayden Gardner scored 14 points for the ‘Hoos, while Kadin Shedrick came off the bench to score 12 points in 16 minutes.

Kihei Clark had seven points and six assists for UVA, and the Cavaliers had an assist on 19 of their 27 baskets.

Virginia (11-7, 5-3 ACC) is scheduled to be back in action at NC State on Saturday at one o’clock.

