Arctic Blast! Cold Days and Frigid Nights Through Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A blast of Arctic air will make for a very cold stretch of days and frigid nights for the rest of the week and through the weekend. The Arctic cold front, triggered some rain and snow showers, but that moisture is pushing farther away to the East tonight.

Temperatures overnight in the 10s, with wind chills in the single digits. Mostly to variable cloudy skies on Friday and a cold day with highs in the 20s and wind chills in the 10s. A storm will develop near and off the coast Friday, but the development and track farther to the south and east, will not bring us snow, this time. This storm will impact the Eastern Carolinas and Southeast Virginia with snow and ice on Friday and early Saturday.

High pressure will influence our weather through the weekend. A frigid Saturday morning, with lows in the single digits and low 10s. More sunshine Saturday, but cold with highs only in the low 30s. Cold and dry Sunday with highs in the upper 30s. Overall a cold, chilly pattern holds next week. Watching a cold front approaching next Tuesday, that could bring us our next chance of some rain and or snow showers.

Tonight: Partly to Variably cloudy, very cold. Lows 10s. Wind chills 0s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, cold. Highs mid to upper 20s. Lows Frigid 0s to low 10s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs low 30s. Lows 10s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cold. Highs upper 30s. Lows 10s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows upper 10s to around 20.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, possible late rain and or snow showers. Highs low 40s. Lows low to mid 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs mid to upper 30s. Lows upper 10s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cold. Highs low 30s.

