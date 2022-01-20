Arctic Blast Ahead. Rain Showers Ending as Snow Thursday AM.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rain showers and still mild tonight, but as a cold front crosses the region Thursday morning, rain will mix with and change to wet snow before ending. This will impact the morning commute. While temps may still remain above freezing early Thursday morning, temperatures will start to fall. At this time, rain amounts less than a quarter inch. Snow amounts, generally an inch or less. An Arctic blast will make for a very cold stretch of days for the late week and weekend. Highs in the 20s and 30s and frigid lows in the 0s and 10s.

This cold blast and front will settle along the southeast coast and give rise to a developing storm Friday and Saturday. At this time, while we may still see some additional snow during this time frame, the forecast models are trending farther south and east with the track. This would make for more snow for parts of the Carolinas and into Hampton Roads, and light accumulation or none at all, for much of our region. Continue to monitor the forecast for updates, but at this time, the threat for heavy snow for us, is decreasing.

Tonight: Cloudy, rain showers develop. Lows mid to upper 30s.

Thursday: AM rain mixing with and changing to snow before ending. Turning colder. Early Highs then falling below freezing. Late clearing. Lows low to mid 10s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, colder. Late snow possible. Highs low to mid 20s. Lows low 10s.

Saturday: Early snow possible, otherwise clearing and cold. Highs low 30s. Lows 10s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cold. Highs upper 30s. Lows 10s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, cold. Highs upper 30s to near 40. Lows upper 10s to around 20.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, possible late rain and or snow. Highs near 40. Lows low 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs low to mid 30s.

