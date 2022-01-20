Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Albemarle County sees more than 50 eviction cases in one day

More than 50 eviction cases were heard on Thursday in Albemarle County.
More than 50 eviction cases were heard on Thursday in Albemarle County.(WVIR)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens of people are facing eviction after a long day in court Thursday, January 20. This is part of a glut of cases coming after the eviction moratorium expired late in 2021.

The more than 50 cases set to be heard in one day likely comes from a holiday backlog.

“Landlords and their attorneys take some time off from evicting people over Christmas, and now we are what, three weeks from New Year’s? So now they are starting up again,” Caroline Klosko with Legal Aid Justice Center said.

Klosko says the eviction notices are coming from what she calls “usual suspects:” privately-owned apartment complexes behind the dozens of eviction cases. There’s three making up most of the cases on Thursday’s docket: Abbington Crossing, Squire Hill, and Barracks West.

Klosko says many of those living on these properties do not speak English as their first language, which can impact their ability to make rent.

“They have a big population of immigrants, Spanish speaking immigrants mostly. Those folks, mainly, just because of the language barrier and immigration status, tend to be more vulnerable,” Klosko said.

One big piece of advice LAJC is sharing: Show up to court on your court date. Klosko says another thing to remember if you are facing eviction, is that state law says a landlord cannot evict a tenant for nonpayment until they’ve tried to access rent relief.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Diamond Owens. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
CPD: 2-year-old shot, mother charged with child neglect
(FILE)
When to be social after COVID-19 infection
Wild Wolf Brewing Company in Nelson County (FILE)
Nelson County brewery sold, closing Jan. 30
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor discusses when you can contract COVID-19 again after getting it
Grocery store shelves are bare
Charlottesville-area grocery stores struggle to stock shelves

Latest News

Meals prepared to give to Meals on Wheels clients (FILE)
Meals on Wheels preps blizzard bags and needs wish list donations
(FILE)
Sen. Warner and Del. Hudson speak out on slow mail in Charlottesville area
(FILE)
Rescue crews pull woman from Rivanna River
Gov. Youngkin addressed the joint assembly for the first time since assuming office.
Finance reports: Youngkin raised big bucks post election