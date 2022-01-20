Albemarle Co. teen charged in connection with online threat to AHS

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County teenager is accused of making a threat against Albemarle High School.

The Albemarle County Police Department announced Thursday, January 20, that 18-year-old Brayan Jafet Galeas Oliva is facing one count of threatening death or bodily injury. The teen was charged yesterday.

Officers were called out to the high school Tuesday, Jan. 11, due to a threat made through social media.

ACPD says the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Michael Schneider at 434-296-5807, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or Crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

