UVA groups fundraising for PPE

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Organizations all around the University of Virginia are coming together to raise money for high-quality masks for faculty and students.

“We’re just trying to get as much PPE circulating at university as possible,” UVA Mutual Aid Director Sarandon Elliott said.

UVA Mutual Aid is working alongside Student Council and the United Campus Workers to fundraise N95 and KN95 masks.

“We’re coming together in order to protect each other,” Elliott said. “I think we’ve kind of seen this kind of like inequality in masks and kind of the distribution of resources and things like PPE. So again, ifs everyone’s wearing a mask, if everyone’s seeking safety precautions, then this is how we’re going to get through this pandemic.”

Once UVA Mutual Aid gets the PPE, it will go straight into the hands of students and faculty through distribution booths around UVA Grounds.

For a link to the gofundme click here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.