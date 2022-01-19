Staff shortage hitting Charlottesville Public Works ahead of more forecasted winter weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Public Works is facing a staffing shortage just as people across the city brace for the possibility of more winter weather.

CPW says about a third of its staff is out. Some of this is due to members having COVID-19, being in close contact to someone with the virus, or because of another illness. It is now partnering with other city departments as it prepares for any clean-up from the wintry mix in the forecast.

“We’re getting help from Utilities, as well as Parks and Recreation. So the three have us have teamed up together to respond to the snow, to make up for the shortfalls in manpower that Public Works is experiencing,” Charlottesville Public Works Director Stacey Smalls said.

Smalls noted that those additional departments are also facing staffing shortages. He is encouraging people to stay off the roads as the departments work to clear them later this week.

