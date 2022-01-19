Rain showers tonight, snow showers tomorrow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is providing a southwest wind that will boost temperatures to above normal levels. Clouds will be increasing as we go through the afternoon. Rain showers are expected tonight. As colder air begins to filter in, rain will transition to snow showers before ending Thursday afternoon. Up to an inch of accumulation is possible across the region. As the front stalls to our southeast, an area of low pressure will develop along it and move north. We may see an inch or two, but the heaviest snow will be southeast of central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley. Skies are expected to clear during the day Saturday. Stay tuned for updates. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Increasing cloudiness & breezy, High: around 50

Tonight: Cloudy with rain showers, Low: mid 30s

Thursday: Rain & snow showers, High: upper 30s...Low: upper teens

Friday: Mostly cloudy, late light snow, High: mid 20s...Low: mid teens

Saturday: Clearing skies & cold, High: mid 30s...Low: mid teens

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: upper teens

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 40...Low: low 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: upper 20s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.