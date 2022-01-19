Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Rain showers tonight, snow showers tomorrow

The return of cold Arctic air
By David Rogers
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is providing a southwest wind that will boost temperatures to above normal levels. Clouds will be increasing as we go through the afternoon. Rain showers are expected tonight. As colder air begins to filter in, rain will transition to snow showers before ending Thursday afternoon. Up to an inch of accumulation is possible across the region. As the front stalls to our southeast, an area of low pressure will develop along it and move north. We may see an inch or two, but the heaviest snow will be southeast of central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley. Skies are expected to clear during the day Saturday. Stay tuned for updates. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Increasing cloudiness & breezy, High: around 50

Tonight: Cloudy with rain showers, Low: mid 30s

Thursday: Rain & snow showers, High: upper 30s...Low: upper teens

Friday: Mostly cloudy, late light snow, High: mid 20s...Low: mid teens

Saturday: Clearing skies & cold, High: mid 30s...Low: mid teens

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: upper teens

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 40...Low: low 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: upper 20s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Diamond Owens. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
CPD: 2-year-old shot, mother charged with child neglect
(FILE)
When to be social after COVID-19 infection
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor discusses when you can contract COVID-19 again after getting it
Grocery store shelves are bare
Charlottesville-area grocery stores struggle to stock shelves
Albemarle County Public Schools (FILE)
ACPS to continue with health protection measures, including masking

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Quick warm-up !
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM