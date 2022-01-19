Quick warm-up !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A southwest wind will warm temperatures to near 50 today. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and a steady breeze ahead of an approaching cold front. Rain showers are expected tonight into Thursday. As colder Arctic air filters in, the rain will mix with light snow. Under an inch of accumulation can be expected for the region. Meanwhile, as the front stalls to our south, low pressure will develop along it and move north. Snow will develop late Friday into early Saturday. Right now, the heaviest snow can be expected to our southeast. We may see a couple of inches of snow before it ends. Skies clear Saturday, with colder temperatures. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy & breezy, High: around 50

Tonight: Cloudy, w/ rain, Low: mid 30s

Thursday: Rain & snow showers, ending in the afternoon, High” upper 30s...Low: upper teens

Friday: Mostly cloudy, late snow, High: mid 20s...Low: mid teens

Saturday: Clearing & cold, High: mid 30s...Low: mid teens

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: upper teens

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 40...Low: low 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: upper 20s

