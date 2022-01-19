Quick warm-up !
Tracking a cold front
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A southwest wind will warm temperatures to near 50 today. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and a steady breeze ahead of an approaching cold front. Rain showers are expected tonight into Thursday. As colder Arctic air filters in, the rain will mix with light snow. Under an inch of accumulation can be expected for the region. Meanwhile, as the front stalls to our south, low pressure will develop along it and move north. Snow will develop late Friday into early Saturday. Right now, the heaviest snow can be expected to our southeast. We may see a couple of inches of snow before it ends. Skies clear Saturday, with colder temperatures. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy & breezy, High: around 50
Tonight: Cloudy, w/ rain, Low: mid 30s
Thursday: Rain & snow showers, ending in the afternoon, High” upper 30s...Low: upper teens
Friday: Mostly cloudy, late snow, High: mid 20s...Low: mid teens
Saturday: Clearing & cold, High: mid 30s...Low: mid teens
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: upper teens
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 40...Low: low 20s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: upper 20s
