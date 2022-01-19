Nelson County brewery sold, closing Jan. 30

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Nelson County’s Wild Wolf Brewing Company will be serving its last pint at the end of the month.

The company announced on Facebook Tuesday, January 18, that its headquarters in Nellysford has sold.

Wild Wolf is running some specials - everything from growler fills to merchandise - has it heads to closing the doors for good on January 30.

