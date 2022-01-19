Mild Wednesday. Rain to Snow Thursday AM. Colder Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wednesday the mildest day of this week, with highs topping out in the 40s to around 50. More clouds will build in during the day, in advance of an approaching Arctic cold front. Late Wednesday night, rain showers develop, but will transition over to wet snow early Thursday, and impact the morning commute. At this time, light accumulations of an inch or less of snow is expected. The snow tapers off during the morning, with temperatures turning colder.

This cold blast and a front settling farther to our south, will set the stage for possibly more snow, as a new storm may take shape. Still some differences in the forecast models, but we may see more snow overspread the region late Friday through Saturday morning, as this potential storm moves up and off the Carolina coast. A development farher to our south could provide very little snow for us and more across Southside Virginia and into Hampton Roads. Regardless, it will remain cold through the late week and weekend. Continue to check back for changes and updates to the forecast.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold, watch for icy areas. Lows low to mid 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly to variably cloudy, breezy, milder. Highs 45-50. Some rain showers overnight changing to wet snow before ending. Lows lower to mid 30s..

Thursday: AM snow ends. Variable clouds, brisk and colder. Highs 30s. Lows mid to upper 10s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, colder. Late snow possible. Highs mid to upper 20s. Lows 10s.

Saturday: Snow possible. Mostly cloudy, cold. Highs low 30s. Lows 10s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, cold. Highs upper 30s. Lows 10s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, cold. Highs mid to upper 30s. Lows upper 10s to around 20.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

