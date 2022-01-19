Man killed in escalator accident at Stony Point Fashion Park
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Department says a man was killed while working on an escalator at Stony Point Fashion Park Wednesday morning.
Officials say it happened inside the Dillard’s at the mall around 9:52 a.m.
The victim was reportedly a maintenance tech worker and was working on the escalator when he fell down the escalator shaft. He was pronounced dead by medics on the scene, who then advised that the incident was a recovery.
Richmond Fire said crews would continue with the recovery of the body after it received a confirmation from the Medical Examiner’s Office. The medical examiner will then determine the cause and manner of death.
The Virginia Occupational Safety and Health Administration is also investigating the incident.
This is a developing story - check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.