Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Man killed in escalator accident at Stony Point Fashion Park

Richmond Fire and Rescue crews responded to Stony Point Fashion Park after a man was killed...
Richmond Fire and Rescue crews responded to Stony Point Fashion Park after a man was killed while working on an escalator.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Department says a man was killed while working on an escalator at Stony Point Fashion Park Wednesday morning.

Officials say it happened inside the Dillard’s at the mall around 9:52 a.m.

The victim was reportedly a maintenance tech worker and was working on the escalator when he fell down the escalator shaft. He was pronounced dead by medics on the scene, who then advised that the incident was a recovery.

Richmond Fire said crews would continue with the recovery of the body after it received a confirmation from the Medical Examiner’s Office. The medical examiner will then determine the cause and manner of death.

The Virginia Occupational Safety and Health Administration is also investigating the incident.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Diamond Owens. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
CPD: 2-year-old shot, mother charged with child neglect
(FILE)
When to be social after COVID-19 infection
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor discusses when you can contract COVID-19 again after getting it
Grocery store shelves are bare
Charlottesville-area grocery stores struggle to stock shelves
Albemarle County Public Schools (FILE)
ACPS to continue with health protection measures, including masking

Latest News

Pfizer's COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid
Pills to fight COVID-19 compared and explained
Wild Wolf Brewing Company in Nelson County (FILE)
Nelson County brewery sold, closing Jan. 30
Otto Warmbier in North Korean custody in DPRK file video from 2016
Court awards Warmbier family $240K
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health (FILE)
UVA doctor enters guilty pleas in child pornography case