Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Lawyer: U of Michigan reaches $490 million settlement with more than 1,000 sexual abuse survivors

The University of Michigan has agreed to a $490 million settlement with hundreds of people who...
The University of Michigan has agreed to a $490 million settlement with hundreds of people who say they were sexually assaulted by a former sports doctor at the school.(Source: Gray News)
By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The University of Michigan has agreed to a $490 million settlement with hundreds of people who say they were sexually assaulted by a former sports doctor at the school.

Attorney Parker Stinar said Wednesday that 1,050 survivors will share in the settlement, which was reached the night before.

University spokesman Rick Fitzgerald confirmed the settlement and said a statement would be released later Wednesday.

“I am proud to announce that a settlement was reached with the 1,050 survivors of Robert Anderson and the University of Michigan,” Stinar said. “It has been a long and challenging journey, and I believe this settlement will provide justice and healing for the many brave men and women who refused to be silenced.”

Anderson died in 2008.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diamond Owens. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
CPD: 2-year-old shot, mother charged with child neglect
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor discusses when you can contract COVID-19 again after getting it
Grocery store shelves are bare
Charlottesville-area grocery stores struggle to stock shelves
Albemarle County Public Schools (FILE)
ACPS to continue with health protection measures, including masking
(FILE)
UVA research suggests high blood pressure medicine linked to kidney disease

Latest News

President Joe Biden is seen in a file phot. The spending stems largely from President Joe...
Army Corps of Engineers gets $14 billion to help ease supply chains
The CDC updates its mask mandate and issues a warning about counterfeit N95 and KN95 respirators.
How to spot counterfeit masks
Tara Todd is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting. Topic: Chief David Shaw Time: Jan 19,...
Virginia Museum of Natural History to begin design phase of Waynesboro branch campus
With the impending update of CDC mask guidance, Dr. Sanjay Gupta reiterates why an N95 is your...
Is it better to wear an N95 or cloth mask right now?