Juice Laundry in Charlottesville taking acai off the menu

The Juice Laundry in Charlottesville has taken acai off the menu(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Juice Laundry in Charlottesville has taken acai off the menu after learning information it says was shocking.

From his research and a customer tip, owner Mike Kennan says he found out how dangerous harvesting acai can be, and that in some cases there is child labor involved.

“We feel very good about our particular supplier, they focus on, again, organic plant-based fair trade products, and we do trust that,” Kennan said. “Just given the sort of the overwhelming information that’s come out, it’s kind of a no brainer for us to say, ‘we’re not going to use it until, globally speaking, we get some more information about what’s going on.’”

While acai is coming off the menu, Kennan says its not a huge ingredient for Juice Laundry in the first place so there won’t be a lot of changes.

