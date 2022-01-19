Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Demand for COVID-19 tests, vaccines remains high in the Valley

COVID test
COVID test(WRDW)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The demand for COVID-19 testing continues to be high around the region.

Last week, the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) administered over 600 COVID-19 tests after scaling up efforts at the James Madison University U-Park

Testing continues at JMU U-Park on Thursday, Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., but next week, testing will move back to Hillandale Park in Harrisonburg. It will still be drive-thru style on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Since 2022 began, the health district moved vaccine clinics to local health departments, but the CSHD will be adding a weekly vaccine clinic on Thursdays at the JMU Convocation Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a break from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

First, second, third and booster doses are available for anyone eligible, and all three vaccines will be available. Walk-ins are welcome, but you can secure your appointment spot online.

“Across the board, our clinics are serving everyone, even people that are just now deciding to get their first dose which is awesome,” Jordi Shelton, with CSHD, said. “Like we say, every shot in arms counts, so we will continue to offer these clinics and these educational opportunities for folks as long as we see a need.”

As of Jan. 18, over 61% of the CSHD population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 59% of the CSHD population is fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diamond Owens. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
CPD: 2-year-old shot, mother charged with child neglect
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor discusses when you can contract COVID-19 again after getting it
Grocery store shelves are bare
Charlottesville-area grocery stores struggle to stock shelves
Albemarle County Public Schools (FILE)
ACPS to continue with health protection measures, including masking
(FILE)
UVA research suggests high blood pressure medicine linked to kidney disease

Latest News

Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail (FILE)
ACRJ experiencing COVID-19 outbreak
COVID-19
VDH: 1,419,883 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,835 deaths
The latest data from the CDC shows 67% of people 5 and up in the U.S. are fully vaccinated.
Experts say more serious COVID variants likely after omicron
The infant tested positive for COVID-19 in December.
1-year-old with Down syndrome spends month on ventilator due to COVID
There have been more than 66 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States,...
Study: 1 in 5 Americans have caught COVID-19 at some point