Demand for COVID-19 tests, vaccines remains high in the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The demand for COVID-19 testing continues to be high around the region.

Last week, the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) administered over 600 COVID-19 tests after scaling up efforts at the James Madison University U-Park

Testing continues at JMU U-Park on Thursday, Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., but next week, testing will move back to Hillandale Park in Harrisonburg. It will still be drive-thru style on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Since 2022 began, the health district moved vaccine clinics to local health departments, but the CSHD will be adding a weekly vaccine clinic on Thursdays at the JMU Convocation Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a break from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

First, second, third and booster doses are available for anyone eligible, and all three vaccines will be available. Walk-ins are welcome, but you can secure your appointment spot online.

“Across the board, our clinics are serving everyone, even people that are just now deciding to get their first dose which is awesome,” Jordi Shelton, with CSHD, said. “Like we say, every shot in arms counts, so we will continue to offer these clinics and these educational opportunities for folks as long as we see a need.”

As of Jan. 18, over 61% of the CSHD population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 59% of the CSHD population is fully vaccinated.

