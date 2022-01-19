Advertise With Us
Court awards Warmbier family $240K

Otto Warmbier in North Korean custody in DPRK file video from 2016
Otto Warmbier in North Korean custody in DPRK file video from 2016(WHSV)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A New York court is awarding the family of a University of Virginia student who died after being detained in North Korea $240,000, according to the Washington Post.

Otto Warmbier was detained in North Korea and sentenced to 15 years of hard labor for allegedly stealing a propaganda poster in 2016. He died days after being sent back to the U.S. in a coma in 2017.

The money in the case was seized from a North Korea bank account.

