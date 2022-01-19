ACRJ experiencing COVID-19 outbreak

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail is reporting 65 COVID-19 cases among its inmates.

In an announcement Tuesday, January 18, ACRJ says the cases are either asymptomatic or have mild cold or flu-like symptoms.

“An outbreak this size is not unexpected given the community positivity rate of over 35%. In addition, the omicron variant can spread very aggressively even from those who are vaccinated and or asymptomatic especially in congregant settings,” ACRJ said in its announcement Tuesday.

There are also 10 positive cases among staff members at the jail.

ACRJ says it expects its positive cases to decline as the community sees the same pattern.

“We will continue to screen the inmate population for individuals who can safely and effectively be released to Home Electronic Incarceration,” the jail said. “We will continue to offer vaccines and boosters to staff and inmates. Staff will continue to be required to wear N-95 masks anytime they come in contact with our inmate population.”

The Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail says 66% of its population of 265 inmates have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, 64% of jail staff are reportedly vaccinated.

