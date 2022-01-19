ACPS reporting highest number of COVID-19 cases for 2021-22 school year

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is reporting its highest number of COVID-19 cases among students and staff since the beginning of the academic year.

According to the school district’s COVID-19 dashboard, a total of 170 students and 36 staff members reported to have the virus as of January 10. These totals are from before the first full week in the classroom for 2022.

“We were expecting the numbers to increase, but these numbers are far beyond what we were hoping to see,” ACPS Spokesperson Phil Giaramita said.

The surge in reported cases mirrors a rise across the Blue Ridge Health District. Positive cases are reported through BRHD, and then relayed onto ACPS’ dashboard.

In a statement to NBC29, BRHD says, “VDH COVID-19 dashboards accurately reflect positive case counts for PCR tests. Any potential backlog or weather delays could also account for a higher one day increase, but we are experiencing a surge of cases resulting an overall increase. It is also possible there are more positive cases than what have been reported due to at home test kits and people not getting tested.”

Giaramita says despite the increase in COVID-19 cases - coupled with a staff shortage - mitigation strategies work to keep students and staff safe.

“We haven’t yet be in a situation where we’ve had to convert either a school or an individual school or a class to virtual instruction, but that option does exist if we were to get into that circumstance,” the spokesperson said.

A big reason for that Giaramita says is because of high vaccination numbers in Albemarle County.

“The fact that nearly every staff member is vaccinated, and high school kids and middle school kids, we’re approaching over 90% of those kids vaccinated. And about half of kids in our elementary school age are vaccinated, and why that’s important is because vaccinated students and vaccinated staff do not have to quarantine if they are close contact,” he said.

Albemarle County Public Schools is planning on getting new KN95 masks to give to all of its students and staff.

