Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Watch for icy spots

Quick warm up, then wintry weather
By David Rogers
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to our south will provide a southwest wind allowing temperatures to gradually warm into the 40s and 50s, the next couple of days. Meanwhile we are tracking a cold front that will bring rain and snow showers to the region late Wednesday into Thursday. Conditions turn much colder for our late week. Another storm is expected to develop and bring light snow to the area late Friday into early Saturday. Right now it appears the heaviest snow will be across the Hampton Roads area. We really have to watch the track of this one, so stay tuned. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 40s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: low 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Rain & snow showers, High: upper 30s...Low: mid teens

Friday: Partly sunny, late snow, High: mid 20s...Low: mid teens

Saturday: Clearing skies, High: mid 30s...Low: upper teens

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 40...Low: around 20

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 40...Low: mid 20s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Diamond Owens. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
CPD: 2-year-old shot, mother charged with child neglect
COVID-19 test
UVA doctor discusses omicron variant symptoms
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctor discusses when you can contract COVID-19 again after getting it
Grocery store shelves are bare
Charlottesville-area grocery stores struggle to stock shelves
(FILE)
UVA research suggests high blood pressure medicine linked to kidney disease

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Cold Pattern Holds This Week.
Winter Storm Wraps Up with Gusty Winds