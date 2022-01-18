Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Virginia Museum of Natural History to begin design phase of Waynesboro branch campus

The corner of Main Street and Arch Avenue in Waynesboro is the future home of the Virginia Museum of Natural History branch campus.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The commonwealth has already given the thumbs up when it comes to opening up a branch campus of the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Waynesboro.

Now, it’s freed up some money for the next phase.

The satellite campus is a project years in the making, and the museum’s executive director, Joe Keiper, says Waynesboro could see dirt moving the summer of 2023.

Right now, the museum is getting bids from architect and engineering firms to help with the detailed design. That means a deep-dive into the details: from paint colors and sign locations, to what specimens and artifacts to display.

Keiper says Virginia just released the funding for this step.

“We’re going to work hard to get this done. This is a priority project for the organization,” Keiper said. “It’s just an exciting time, and one that begins to see kind of the culmination of a lot of work over the years finally come to fruition.”

Keiper is confident they’ll have the team together by March. They’ll then spend the next year to 18 months completing the detailed design before it goes to officials for approval so they can start construction.

The branch museum is expected to cost about $21 million, but Keiper says they want to fast-track the project because the longer they wait the more expensive it becomes.

